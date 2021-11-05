Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,452 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

