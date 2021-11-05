Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 496 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN opened at $214.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average of $232.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

