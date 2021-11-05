Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

