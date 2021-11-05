Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 503,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 169,645 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 315.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPHY opened at $51.87 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

