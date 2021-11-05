Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $75,766,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

