Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 80,014 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,014 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

NYSE T opened at $24.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 206.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

