Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. Materialise posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $27.00 on Friday. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 245.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

