Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Up 9.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matterport traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 60,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,412,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Matterport alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.