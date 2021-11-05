McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,300. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $254.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.61. The firm has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

