McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $226.57

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.57 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.72). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72), with a volume of 39,922 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £190.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.95.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

In other McKay Securities news, insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £21,647.60 ($28,282.73).

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.