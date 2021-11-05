McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price upped by Cowen from $247.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.42.

MCK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.43. 10,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a one year low of $167.86 and a one year high of $225.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

