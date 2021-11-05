MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,744 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of MDU Resources Group worth $55,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $2,177,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 603.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 175,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150,152 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,366 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

