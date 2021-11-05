Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $196.69

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.69 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 198.50 ($2.59). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 70,990 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Mears Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.