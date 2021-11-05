Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $595.08

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 595.08 ($7.77) and traded as high as GBX 754.40 ($9.86). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 745.40 ($9.74), with a volume of 7,627,057 shares.

MGGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 771.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 595.08.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

