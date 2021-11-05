Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 747.20 ($9.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 771.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 595.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 284.50 ($3.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 846 ($11.05).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

