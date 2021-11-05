Meme (MEME) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00321275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004250 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005376 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

