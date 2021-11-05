MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 44% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $638,058.07 and approximately $405.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 44% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00053734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00246611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

