MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,977.63.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,682.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,129.80 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,219.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,697.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,593.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

