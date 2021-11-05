MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,977.63.
Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,682.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,129.80 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,219.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,697.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,593.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
