Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $90.54, but opened at $82.05. Merck & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 497,556 shares trading hands.

Specifically, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,710,930 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

