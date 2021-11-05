Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $625.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $228,221.98 and $625.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.21 or 0.00419516 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.87 or 0.01044448 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

