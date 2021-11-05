Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.20% of Meritage Homes worth $113,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

