Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.77% of Mesabi Trust worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 188,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,054,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,376 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1,538.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSB opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.04. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.17%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

