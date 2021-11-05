Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $227.65 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00005612 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $227.65 million and approximately $30.19 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00389097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00053722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00249663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00096485 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

