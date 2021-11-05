Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Trading Down 30.5%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) shares fell 30.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Get Metallurgical Co. of China alerts:

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.