Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $24.90 million and approximately $526,365.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.55 or 0.07332810 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00086971 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,240,011 coins and its circulating supply is 79,239,913 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

