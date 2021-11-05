Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 25,629 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 98,573.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after acquiring an additional 763,946 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,166,000 after acquiring an additional 731,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $206.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.62 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,238,825. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

