Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 32,588 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 155,181.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 137.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

