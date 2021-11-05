Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 130,513.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,658,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 62.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 905,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE:UBER opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

