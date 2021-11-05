Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 117,872.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,051 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.