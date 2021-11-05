Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 117,603.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,468,000 after buying an additional 351,806 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 427.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 70,836 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 9,106.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 231,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 228,571 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.38.

ALL opened at $117.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $130.93. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.