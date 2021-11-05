Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 24,711 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 117,671.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,401 shares of company stock valued at $81,075,776 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

NYSE LHX opened at $222.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.