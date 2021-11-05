Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 34,539 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 107,934.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,571 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.48 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.