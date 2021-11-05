Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 9,013 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 100,144.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $597.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $546.61 and its 200-day moving average is $529.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $332.86 and a 1-year high of $605.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.