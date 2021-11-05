Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 89,966.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE O opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.