Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 90,578.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $83.54 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

