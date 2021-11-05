Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 118,166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,612,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,271,629,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $198.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

