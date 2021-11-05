Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 90,031.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,427 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

