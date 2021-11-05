Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 100,188.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Square were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $247.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.11 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Square to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.22.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

