Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 7,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $37.75. 96,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,577. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

