MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%.

MGEE traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,984. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of MGE Energy worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

