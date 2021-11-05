MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of MGP Ingredients worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGPI opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.