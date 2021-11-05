Michael K. Liu Sells 1,663 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,738. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,555,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

