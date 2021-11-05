Michael K. Liu Sells 1,663 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of KNX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,738. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,555,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
