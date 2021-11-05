Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 276,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,414,121. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

