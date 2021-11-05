Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post $50.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.92 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $43.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $194.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.80 billion to $198.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $220.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $199.57 billion to $231.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $336.54.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

