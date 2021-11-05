MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,549 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. 224,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,739,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,185 shares of company stock worth $952,794 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

