MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $32.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,005.76. 28,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,837.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,642.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,999.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.