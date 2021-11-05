MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,613 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 52.0% in the second quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 120,305.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 157,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,739,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,911,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 371,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,324,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.