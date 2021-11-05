MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,516. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

