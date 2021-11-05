MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.72. 110,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,395. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $348.95 and a fifty-two week high of $468.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

