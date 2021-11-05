MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $27.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $612.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $587.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $643.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

